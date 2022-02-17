Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.84. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 156,347 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.