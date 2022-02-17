Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.84. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 156,347 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA)
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA)
