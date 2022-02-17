Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,859. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -174.29%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,252 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,930 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,850 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,984,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,829,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

