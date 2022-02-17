Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 300,000 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 300,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $16,368,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 5,800 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.16 per share, with a total value of $314,128.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 30,148 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.22 per share, with a total value of $1,725,068.56.
- On Thursday, January 27th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 262,259 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $13,574,525.84.
- On Monday, January 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84.
- On Friday, January 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20.
Shares of KOD traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,928. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.09.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.