Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 300,000 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 300,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $16,368,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 5,800 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.16 per share, with a total value of $314,128.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 30,148 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.22 per share, with a total value of $1,725,068.56.

On Thursday, January 27th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 262,259 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $13,574,525.84.

On Monday, January 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84.

On Friday, January 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20.

Shares of KOD traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,928. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.