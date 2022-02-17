BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 92,860 shares.The stock last traded at $75.02 and had previously closed at $79.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. boosted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.43.

Get BRP alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.68.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BRP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after buying an additional 966,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of BRP by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.