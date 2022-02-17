Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million.

BFST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. 54,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,310. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $547.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

