Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) General Counsel Sells $99,228.15 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) General Counsel Mary Miller sold 16,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $99,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BFLY traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,472. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,949 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after purchasing an additional 425,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,896,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,073,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

BFLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

