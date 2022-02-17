Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) General Counsel Sells $99,228.15 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) General Counsel Mary Miller sold 16,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $99,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ BFLY traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,472. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.
Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BFLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
