Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Insider Sells $95,925.90 in Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $95,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BFLY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,472. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 105,985 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 170,972 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 1,057.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

