BWS Financial Comments on Garrett Motion Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Garrett Motion in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 20.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth about $113,000.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

