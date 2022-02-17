C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.52

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.52 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 35.10 ($0.47). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 35.65 ($0.48), with a volume of 18,438 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.24. The company has a market capitalization of £81.61 million and a P/E ratio of -17.83.
About C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD)
