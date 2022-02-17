C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.52

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.52 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 35.10 ($0.47). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 35.65 ($0.48), with a volume of 18,438 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.24. The company has a market capitalization of £81.61 million and a P/E ratio of -17.83.

C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. It has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing and designing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

