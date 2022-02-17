Cable One (CABO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Cable One to post earnings of $12.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CABO opened at $1,506.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,620.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,792.02. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,448.14 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

