Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Hobart Kalkstein Sells 11,805 Shares

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hobart Kalkstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Hobart Kalkstein sold 300 shares of Cabot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $20,835.00.

CBT stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $73.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,392. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $125,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cabot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 21.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

