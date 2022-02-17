Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.51

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 423248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Cactus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after acquiring an additional 852,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after acquiring an additional 574,963 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 496,539 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.