Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.29.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 245 ($3.32) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.18) to GBX 221 ($2.99) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
OTCMKTS:CRNCY remained flat at $$5.70 during midday trading on Thursday. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
