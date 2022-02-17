CaixaPay (CXP) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,886.53 or 0.07108207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,898.57 or 1.00714560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00048651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003002 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

