California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,616 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $20,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,027,000 after buying an additional 460,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

