California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Loews worth $21,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 102.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 93.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 862.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 24.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on L. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

