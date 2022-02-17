California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,756 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma worth $23,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $254,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 45.4% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $2,767,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $149.51 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.