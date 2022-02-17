Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Insider Glenn Whiddon Buys 1,100,000 Shares

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) insider Glenn Whiddon bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$213,400.00 ($152,428.57).

Glenn Whiddon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Glenn Whiddon bought 750,000 shares of Calima Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($107,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Calima Energy Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns 100% drilling and production rights in the Montney Formation covering an area of 61,000 acres in the British Columbia, Canada. It also owns 100% producing oil and natural gas assets in two core areas within Alberta, at Brooks and Thorsby.

