Callisto Network (CLO) Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and $34,584.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.37 or 0.07108861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00073325 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

