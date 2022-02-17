Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.39 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cambium Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.22.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.17. 89,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,088. The firm has a market cap of $644.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

