Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.35 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.150 EPS.
CMBM stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 89,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $66.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised Cambium Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 40,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 542.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambium Networks (CMBM)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.