Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.35 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.150 EPS.

CMBM stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 89,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $66.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised Cambium Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 40,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 542.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.