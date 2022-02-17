Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23 to $1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.0 million to $365.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.36 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Cambium Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.22.

CMBM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

