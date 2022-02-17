Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10 to $0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.5 million to $81.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.79 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised Cambium Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.22.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.17. 89,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,088. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $644.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 38,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.