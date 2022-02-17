Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$169.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMO. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$155.96.

TSE:BMO traded down C$2.19 on Thursday, hitting C$147.19. The company had a trading volume of 783,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,147. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$135.02. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$98.61 and a 52 week high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.850001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

