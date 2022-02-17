Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $556.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $575.00 to $556.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.78.

Generac stock traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.54. 18,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Generac by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

