Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Price Target to C$0.60

Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Freshlocal Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Freshlocal Solutions alerts:

Freshlocal Solutions stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.59. 210,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,262. Freshlocal Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.52 and a 52-week high of C$7.50.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshlocal Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshlocal Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.