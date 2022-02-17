Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $100.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.35% from the company’s previous close.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

NYSE QTWO opened at $66.07 on Thursday. Q2 has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $145.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 64.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

