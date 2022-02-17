Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

NYSE CM traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.56. 425,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,747. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.