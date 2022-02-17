Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$173.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$172.00 to C$173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$166.42.

Shares of CM traded down C$1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$161.54. The company had a trading volume of 637,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$155.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$113.20 and a 12 month high of C$167.50. The firm has a market cap of C$72.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.2100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,369.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

