Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.70

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$184.70 and traded as high as C$184.83. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$184.53, with a volume of 123,211 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTC.A. Cfra decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$226.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$181.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$11.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

