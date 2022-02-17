Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFPZF shares. CIBC increased their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Canfor has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.