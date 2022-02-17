Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) CFO Sells $15,172.03 in Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) CFO Ramesh Murthy sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $15,172.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GOEV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,263. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.09.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canoo by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth $2,660,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

