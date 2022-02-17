Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.84 Million

Analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce $116.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.65 million and the lowest is $107.77 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $442.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $484.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $526.34 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $592.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

CGC opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,171,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 84,427 shares during the period. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

