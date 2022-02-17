Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 31,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 83,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70.

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

