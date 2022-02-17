Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.04. 590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 222,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Specifically, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 20,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 66,769 shares of company stock valued at $533,362 over the last ninety days. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $569.39 million, a PE ratio of -400.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

