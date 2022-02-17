Capital One Financial Comments on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.08 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

WRE opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 175.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,313,000 after buying an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after buying an additional 433,733 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 296.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 77,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

