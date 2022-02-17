Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 551,886 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,886 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 9.34% of Everi worth $205,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.
Everi Profile
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
