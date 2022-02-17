Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.50% of CONMED worth $133,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 900.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 275.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $144.10 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.33 and a 200 day moving average of $136.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

