Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2,717,391 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,720,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717,391 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.45% of agilon health worth $149,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297 over the last three months.

AGL stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.