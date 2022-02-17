Capital Research Global Investors Buys 87,400 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,933,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.10% of BWX Technologies worth $104,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

