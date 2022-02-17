Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,444 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.23% of Bentley Systems worth $201,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,521,000 after buying an additional 394,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 10,632.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after buying an additional 504,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

