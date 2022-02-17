Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.92% of Nevro worth $159,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,419,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,826,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,939,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,457,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Shares of NVRO opened at $70.98 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

