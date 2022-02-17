Capital Research Global Investors Has $113.55 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,548,559 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.27% of Lamb Weston worth $113,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 74.81%.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

