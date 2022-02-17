Capital Research Global Investors Has $114.20 Million Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 7.06% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $114,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

NYSE MEG opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

