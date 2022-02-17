Capital Research Global Investors Has $123.50 Million Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.96% of AppFolio worth $123,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,465,000 after purchasing an additional 535,970 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 295,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,632,000 after buying an additional 147,974 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,104,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,007,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio stock opened at $119.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,984.67 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $177.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.02.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

