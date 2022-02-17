Capital Research Global Investors Has $131.97 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,542,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,886 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.70% of Americold Realty Trust worth $131,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,989,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,582 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,219,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,893 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.