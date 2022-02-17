Capital Research Global Investors Has $183.14 Million Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 328,516 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 11.08% of PAR Technology worth $183,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,910,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

