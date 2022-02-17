Capital Research Global Investors Has $206.17 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 558,180 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.34% of Paylocity worth $206,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $207.91 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

