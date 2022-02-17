Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 818,573 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,573 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.83% of frontdoor worth $135,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

