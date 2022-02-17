Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 94,427 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.94% of Globus Medical worth $150,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMED. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

