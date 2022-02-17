Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 94,427 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.94% of Globus Medical worth $150,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GMED stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15.
Globus Medical Profile
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Medical (GMED)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.